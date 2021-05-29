Nyzo (NYZO) Price Hits $0.34

Nyzo (CURRENCY:NYZO) traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Nyzo has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and approximately $406,649.00 worth of Nyzo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nyzo has traded down 22.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Nyzo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000977 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002874 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002407 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.70 or 0.00056611 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $108.22 or 0.00311047 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $66.79 or 0.00191952 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003859 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $287.58 or 0.00826540 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Nyzo

Nyzo's total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,919,651 coins.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nyzo was developed from the ground up to explore blockchain technology in an approachable, accessible manner. Instead of layering complex fixes on top of flawed design or adding elaborate features, Nyzo focused on the foundational technology of the blockchain to build a system that just works. Nyzo uses a collaborative verification system that requires neither proof of work nor proof of stake. There is no mining. Simply participating in the Mesh gives a Node the opportunity to verify transactions, and the queuing system is designed so that transaction fees are distributed equitably to all participants. Very little computational power is required of a node, and having superior computational power will not allow a node to gain a larger share of transaction fees. “

Nyzo Coin Trading

