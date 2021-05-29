Oasis Network Trading Up 4.8% Over Last Week (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 4.8% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be bought for $0.0714 or 0.00000205 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Oasis Network has a market cap of $107.17 million and $10.42 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Telos (TLOS) traded down 22.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000801 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001385 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0316 or 0.00000091 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002158 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded 13.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0302 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 29th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasislabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Oasis Protocol Foundation looks to support projects focused on making that privacy-first Internet a reality. From building privacy-preserving applications to developing more powerful tools for the network, to improving how it operates. “

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Oasis Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.