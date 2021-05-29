OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Short Interest Update

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 76,300 shares, a decline of 48.6% from the April 29th total of 148,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 8.6 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OMV Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday.

OTCMKTS:OMVJF remained flat at $$55.32 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,869. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $52.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. OMV Aktiengesellschaft has a 52-week low of $23.75 and a 52-week high of $55.32.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an integrated oil, gas, and chemical company in Austria and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment explores for, develops, and produces oil and gas resources primarily in Central and Eastern Europe, the Middle East and Africa, the North Sea, Russia, and the Asia-Pacific.

