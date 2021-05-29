Ontology Gas Price Reaches $0.96 (ONG)

Ontology Gas (CURRENCY:ONG) traded 11.4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One Ontology Gas coin can now be bought for $0.96 or 0.00002747 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Ontology Gas has traded 2.1% lower against the US dollar. Ontology Gas has a total market cap of $263.68 million and approximately $30.26 million worth of Ontology Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

Ontology Gas Profile

ONG is a coin. Ontology Gas’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 274,295,824 coins. The official website for Ontology Gas is ont.io . The official message board for Ontology Gas is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology Gas’ official Twitter account is @OneName_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology Gas is https://reddit.com/r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Former onG.social, SoMee.Social is a decentralized social media platform based on both Ethereum and Waves platforms. More information will be updated as soon as it is available. “

