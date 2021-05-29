Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 36.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 121,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,464 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. RDA Financial Network boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 13,929 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,197 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 532 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 43,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 20,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $450,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, Day & Ennis LLC boosted its position in Medical Properties Trust by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 12,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MPW. TheStreet upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price objective (down previously from $24.00) on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Medical Properties Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.90.

In related news, CEO Edward K. Aldag, Jr. sold 710,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.21, for a total transaction of $15,059,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,251,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,957,252.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO James Kevin Hanna sold 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.32, for a total value of $703,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 69,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,485,556.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $21.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $21.64 and its 200-day moving average is $21.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.45 billion, a PE ratio of 22.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 5.42, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.10 and a 12-month high of $22.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $362.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.16 million. Medical Properties Trust had a return on equity of 7.03% and a net margin of 39.02%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 17th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 16th. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.34%.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with 431 facilities and roughly 43,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

