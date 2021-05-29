Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lowered its position in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 24.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,120 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,822 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $2,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCW Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baidu in the first quarter valued at $18,462,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Baidu by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,512,376 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,056,956,000 after buying an additional 138,741 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC increased its position in Baidu by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 64,110 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Baidu by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,565 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,863,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Leverage Partners Absolute Return Fund SPC purchased a new stake in Baidu during the 4th quarter worth about $2,173,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Baidu alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Baidu from $300.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Baidu from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Baidu from $383.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Baidu from $450.00 to $250.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, OTR Global raised Baidu to a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $294.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIDU opened at $196.27 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $65.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.40, a PEG ratio of 6.89 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.86. Baidu, Inc. has a one year low of $102.60 and a one year high of $354.82. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $202.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $218.65.

About Baidu

Baidu, Inc provides internet search services primarily in China. Its Baidu Core segment offers products for users, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan short video app; and Quanmin flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

Featured Article: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.