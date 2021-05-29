Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Sells 16,413 Shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lessened its position in shares of Royce Value Trust Inc. (NYSE:RVT) by 8.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 183,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,413 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. owned about 0.18% of Royce Value Trust worth $3,331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RVT. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,069,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,967,000 after purchasing an additional 597,860 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,196,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,444,000 after purchasing an additional 429,371 shares in the last quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $4,576,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. increased its stake in Royce Value Trust by 474.6% during the 4th quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 261,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,222,000 after purchasing an additional 216,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantedge Capital Pte Ltd acquired a new position in Royce Value Trust during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,966,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:RVT opened at $19.15 on Friday. Royce Value Trust Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.67 and a 1-year high of $19.33. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.40.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. This is a positive change from Royce Value Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25.

Royce Value Trust Profile

Royce Value Trust Inc is a close ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Royce & Associates, LLC. It invests in the public equity markets of the United States. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors. It invests in value oriented stocks of small cap and micro cap companies.

