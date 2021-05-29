Orbitcoin Price Hits $0.20 on Major Exchanges (ORB)

Orbitcoin (CURRENCY:ORB) traded down 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Orbitcoin has a market capitalization of $654,903.70 and approximately $146.00 worth of Orbitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Orbitcoin has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orbitcoin alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,551.26 or 1.00691690 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.80 or 0.00034387 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00011675 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $348.66 or 0.01016093 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.59 or 0.00398057 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $173.82 or 0.00506569 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003608 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007459 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.67 or 0.00083566 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00004132 BTC.

Orbitcoin Profile

Orbitcoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theNeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Orbitcoin’s total supply is 3,220,616 coins. Orbitcoin’s official Twitter account is @OrBitcoinLove and its Facebook page is accessible here . Orbitcoin’s official website is orbitcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “A coin that is a clone but with the added mission of trying to encourage scientific research. OrbitCoin is a PoW/PoS hybrid without the PoS reward to reduce inflation but maintain the resistance to 51% attacks. There are transaction messages with a 30 second block time, a block reward that halves from 0.25 to a minimal 0.00000001. There are four transaction confirmations needed and 200 for newly mined blocks. block hashing is BLAKE2sPoW hashing is NeoScryptPoS hashing is SHA-256d “

Orbitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orbitcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orbitcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orbitcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Orbitcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orbitcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.