OST 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $330,939.00 (OST)

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. One OST coin can now be bought for $0.0161 or 0.00000046 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. OST has a total market cap of $12.29 million and $330,939.00 worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, OST has traded down 3.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OST alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

OST Coin Profile

OST is a coin. Its genesis date was November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 coins. The official website for OST is ost.com . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom

According to CryptoCompare, “Simple Token enables any business to launch a branded cryptocurrency on open Ethereum sidechains. Simple Token, a protocol for consumer app tokenization is bringing crypto to mainstream apps, enabling them to launch branded crypto tokens without the ICO drama. “

OST Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OST Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OST and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.