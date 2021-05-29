PAC Global (PAC) One Day Volume Hits $359,131.00

PAC Global (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One PAC Global coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC on exchanges. PAC Global has a market cap of $172.59 million and approximately $359,131.00 worth of PAC Global was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PAC Global has traded 14.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00009471 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 13.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $868.29 or 0.02530418 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.82 or 0.00016950 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0816 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000431 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000031 BTC.

PAC Global Coin Profile

PAC Global (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Global’s total supply is 13,291,001,628 coins. The official website for PAC Global is paccoin.net . The Reddit community for PAC Global is /r/PACcoinOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PAC Global’s official Twitter account is @PACcoinOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

PAC Global Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Global directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Global should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PAC Global using one of the exchanges listed above.

