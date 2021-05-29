PAC Protocol (PAC) Reaches Market Capitalization of $107.14 Million

PAC Protocol (CURRENCY:PAC) traded 7.5% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One PAC Protocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0079 or 0.00000023 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PAC Protocol has traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar. PAC Protocol has a market capitalization of $107.14 million and $153,960.00 worth of PAC Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

SuperFarm (SUPER) traded down 15% against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001738 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0808 or 0.00000237 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000030 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000478 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $152.12 or 0.00445651 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00014240 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00001934 BTC.

Junsonmingchncoin (JMC) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About PAC Protocol

PAC Protocol (CRYPTO:PAC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. PAC Protocol’s total supply is 13,568,968,939 coins. PAC Protocol’s official Twitter account is @Paccoinofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “PAC Global (formerly PACcoin) describes itself as a digital payment network that aims to connect merchants and consumers with a fast, secure, and cost-effective way to send money globally. PAC's coin design allows up to 5% of all mined coins to be allocated to the community voted charitable causes via a diplomatic governance model to support humanitarian causes around the world. PAC aims to become the most user-friendly digital currency available today. “

Buying and Selling PAC Protocol

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PAC Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PAC Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PAC Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

