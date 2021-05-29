Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 23,000 shares.

The stock has a market cap of C$44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.

Get Pan Orient Energy alerts:

Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Pan Orient Energy news, insider Pan Orient Energy Corp. acquired 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.94 per share, with a total value of C$47,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 120,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$112,800. Insiders have purchased a total of 561,500 shares of company stock valued at $505,270 over the last three months.

Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)

Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Pan Orient Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pan Orient Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.