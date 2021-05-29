Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.81

Shares of Pan Orient Energy Corp. (CVE:POE) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.81 and traded as high as C$0.90. Pan Orient Energy shares last traded at C$0.90, with a volume of 23,000 shares.
The stock has a market cap of C$44.89 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$0.87 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 6.30 and a current ratio of 6.30.
Pan Orient Energy (CVE:POE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The oil and natural gas company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Pan Orient Energy Corp. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Pan Orient Energy Company Profile (CVE:POE)
Pan Orient Energy Corp., a junior oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas properties in Thailand, Indonesia, and Canada. It holds a 100% interest in the L53/48 concession located in west of Bangkok, Thailand; a 49% interest in the East Jabung production sharing contract located in South Sumatra, Indonesia; and a 50% interest in the Sawn Lake property comprising 88 contiguous sections of heavy oil sands leases situated in the central Alberta Peace River Oil Sands area.
