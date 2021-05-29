Pancake Bunny (BUNNY) 1-Day Volume Hits $32.75 Million

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded down 8% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. During the last week, Pancake Bunny has traded 49.8% lower against the US dollar. Pancake Bunny has a market cap of $10.83 million and $32.75 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.22 or 0.00060649 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.79 or 0.00073706 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00005002 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002857 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00018343 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002859 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $302.39 or 0.00864167 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,062.95 or 0.08753205 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.71 or 0.00087760 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Pancake Bunny Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

