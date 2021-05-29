Pancake Bunny Hits Market Capitalization of $10.72 Million (BUNNY)

Pancake Bunny (CURRENCY:BUNNY) traded 9% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. Pancake Bunny has a total market capitalization of $10.72 million and $48.64 million worth of Pancake Bunny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pancake Bunny coin can currently be purchased for $21.02 or 0.00061243 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Pancake Bunny has traded 51.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.95 or 0.00075624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004960 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002914 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00017968 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002915 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $300.50 or 0.00875624 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3,143.18 or 0.09158760 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.95 or 0.00090175 BTC.

About Pancake Bunny

BUNNY is a coin. It launched on February 8th, 2021. Pancake Bunny’s total supply is 910,789 coins and its circulating supply is 510,232 coins. Pancake Bunny’s official Twitter account is @PancakeBunnyFin

According to CryptoCompare, “Rocket Bunny is a deflationary token with a max circulating supply of 777 Quadrilion. Each transaction incurs a 4% tax that is distributed in four equal parts: 1% to holders, 1% burned to The Rabbit's Hole, 1% locked liquidity, and 1% as a bonus to liquidity providers. As volume increase, the amount burned increases logarithmically, eventually leading to an exponential decrease in supply. “

Buying and Selling Pancake Bunny

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pancake Bunny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pancake Bunny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pancake Bunny using one of the exchanges listed above.

