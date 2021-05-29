Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) Share Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $7.13

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRTK)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $7.13 and traded as high as $8.74. Paratek Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $8.22, with a volume of 334,068 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRTK shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, February 8th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, WBB Securities raised Paratek Pharmaceuticals from a “speculative buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $7.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $385.75 million, a PE ratio of -4.28 and a beta of 1.57.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PRTK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $16.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.83 million. On average, research analysts predict that Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PRTK. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 116.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 236,802 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,671,000 after purchasing an additional 127,529 shares in the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP grew its stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% during the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 28,530 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,678 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Paratek Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $109,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 48.3% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,910 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 22,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paratek Pharmaceuticals by 9.5% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 695,015 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,906,000 after acquiring an additional 60,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Paratek Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of life-saving therapies for life-threatening diseases or other public health threats for civilian, government, and military use. Its lead product candidates include NUZYRA, a once-daily oral and intravenous broad-spectrum antibiotic for the treatment of adult patients with community-acquired bacterial pneumonia and acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections caused by susceptible pathogens; and SEYSARA, a tetracycline designed for the treatment of moderate to severe acne vulgaris.

