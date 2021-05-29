ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Posted by on May 29th, 2021

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.13. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 48,370 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

About ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR)

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

