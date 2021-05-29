ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.01

Shares of ParkerVision, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRKR) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.01 and traded as high as $1.13. ParkerVision shares last traded at $1.12, with a volume of 48,370 shares trading hands.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.01.

Get ParkerVision alerts:

ParkerVision (OTCMKTS:PRKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter.

ParkerVision, Inc develops and markets radio frequency technologies and integrated circuits for use in wireless communication products. The company was incorporated in 1989 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida.

Recommended Story: What are the risks of holding treasury bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ParkerVision Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ParkerVision and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.