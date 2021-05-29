PCHAIN (PI) Price Reaches $0.0457 on Major Exchanges

PCHAIN (CURRENCY:PI) traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One PCHAIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0457 or 0.00000077 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, PCHAIN has traded up 14.4% against the U.S. dollar. PCHAIN has a total market capitalization of $37.27 million and $3.44 million worth of PCHAIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PCHAIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

PCHAIN Profile

PCHAIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 29th, 2019. PCHAIN’s total supply is 1,611,546,868 coins and its circulating supply is 816,469,012 coins. PCHAIN’s official Twitter account is @pchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here . PCHAIN’s official website is pchain.org . The official message board for PCHAIN is medium.com/@PCHAIN

According to CryptoCompare, “PCHAIN is the world’s first native multi-chain system supporting EVMwith original PDBFT algorithm, unified knowledge graph and smart data Oracle mechanism. PCHAIN is committed to support non-native Token smart contract calls and solve problems like improving blockchain performance, smart contracts loop not closed, rely on external data. It will make large-scale industrial applications of blockchain smart contracts possible. “

Buying and Selling PCHAIN

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PCHAIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PCHAIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PCHAIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PCHAIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PCHAIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.