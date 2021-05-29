PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $11.54

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $11.54 and traded as high as $12.66. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital shares last traded at $12.64, with a volume of 114,324 shares changing hands.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.17 and a quick ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $490.05 million, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 2.03.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The asset manager reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $19.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.61 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 79.52% and a return on equity of 8.39%. On average, equities analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.02%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.79%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 32.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 41,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $494,000 after acquiring an additional 10,257 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,757,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,608 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $958,000 after buying an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 688,177 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,176,000 after acquiring an additional 102,457 shares during the last quarter. 26.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. is a business development company. It seeks to make secondary direct, debt, equity, and loan investments. The fund seeks to invest through floating rate loans in private or thinly traded or small market-cap, public middle market companies. It primarily invests in the United States and to a limited extent non-U.S.

