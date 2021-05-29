Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $15.21

Peoples Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:PFBX) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.21 and traded as high as $16.50. Peoples Financial shares last traded at $16.50, with a volume of 4,067 shares traded.

The firm has a market cap of $80.50 million, a PE ratio of 50.00 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59.

Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Peoples Financial had a return on equity of 1.66% and a net margin of 6.30%. The business had revenue of $5.99 million during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Peoples Financial’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st.

About Peoples Financial (OTCMKTS:PFBX)

Peoples Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Peoples Bank that provides banking, financial, and trust services to government entities, individuals, and small and commercial businesses in Mississippi. It accepts various deposits, such as interest and non-interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

