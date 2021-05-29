pEOS Trading Up 95.1% Over Last Week (PEOS)

pEOS (CURRENCY:PEOS) traded up 39.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. One pEOS coin can now be purchased for about $0.0033 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, pEOS has traded up 95.1% against the U.S. dollar. pEOS has a market capitalization of $2.70 million and $367.00 worth of pEOS was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00002398 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.53 or 0.00056902 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.74 or 0.00319806 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.50 or 0.00196720 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003992 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.77 or 0.00853207 BTC.

About pEOS

pEOS’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 828,353,669 coins. The official website for pEOS is peos.one . pEOS’s official message board is medium.com/@pEOS_one . pEOS’s official Twitter account is @peos_one and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “pEOS is a smart contract implementation of a privacy token, based on the technology that powers the anonymous cryptocurrency Monero, which is capable of running on top of EOSIO software. It allows private and untraceable transactions of, its EOS-based token, pEOS, among EOS users. Before EOSIO enabled developers to utilize system level languages like C++, the development of highly complex smart contracts like pEOS was almost impossible. “

Buying and Selling pEOS

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as pEOS directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire pEOS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase pEOS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

