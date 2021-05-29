Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $1.17

Perseus Mining Limited (TSE:PRU) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$1.17 and traded as high as C$1.31. Perseus Mining shares last traded at C$1.31, with a volume of 7,800 shares trading hands.

The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$1.21 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.56.

About Perseus Mining (TSE:PRU)

Perseus Mining Limited explores, evaluates, develops, and mines for gold properties in West Africa. It holds interests in the Edikan gold mine project located in Ghana; and SissinguÃ© and Yaoure gold projects located in CÃ´te d'Ivoire, as well as MahalÃ©, MbenguÃ©, and NapiÃ© licenses in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

See Also: CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Perseus Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perseus Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.