Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Personalis, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSNL) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $37.78.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PSNL shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist dropped their price objective on shares of Personalis from $37.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Personalis from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, May 6th.

PSNL stock traded up $0.23 during trading on Friday, hitting $22.49. The stock had a trading volume of 506,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 955,185. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $22.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.85. Personalis has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $53.46. The stock has a market cap of $987.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.90 and a beta of 1.49.

Personalis (NASDAQ:PSNL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.08. Personalis had a negative net margin of 55.43% and a negative return on equity of 21.21%. As a group, analysts predict that Personalis will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Personalis news, insider Richard Chen sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.69, for a total value of $1,027,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,595,194.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Aaron Tachibana sold 2,446 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.73, for a total value of $65,381.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 167,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,485,908.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,943 shares of company stock valued at $1,232,951. 7.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 171.2% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Personalis during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Personalis by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 25,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $629,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.53% of the company’s stock.

About Personalis

Personalis, Inc operates as a cancer genomics company worldwide. The company provides sequencing and data analysis services to support the development of cancer therapies. It offers NeXT Platform, which provides data for cancer therapy development, personalized therapies, therapy selection, and diagnostics.

