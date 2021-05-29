Phantasma Energy (KCAL) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $6,606.00

Phantasma Energy (CURRENCY:KCAL) traded up 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 29th. Phantasma Energy has a market capitalization of $1.59 million and approximately $6,606.00 worth of Phantasma Energy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Phantasma Energy has traded 10.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Phantasma Energy coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0341 or 0.00000101 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002947 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002393 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $19.36 or 0.00057043 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $108.38 or 0.00319345 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.73 or 0.00196637 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003979 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $270.63 or 0.00797422 BTC.

Phantasma Energy Coin Profile

Phantasma Energy’s total supply is 46,527,302 coins. Phantasma Energy’s official Twitter account is @phantasmachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Phantasma Energy’s official website is Phantasma.io . The official message board for Phantasma Energy is medium.com/phantasticphantasma

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma is a blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non-fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage. “

Buying and Selling Phantasma Energy

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma Energy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma Energy should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma Energy using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

