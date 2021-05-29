Pickle Finance Price Down 21.7% Over Last Week (PICKLE)

Pickle Finance (CURRENCY:PICKLE) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Pickle Finance has traded 21.7% lower against the dollar. One Pickle Finance coin can currently be bought for $9.00 or 0.00026232 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Pickle Finance has a total market cap of $12.79 million and $5.66 million worth of Pickle Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.98 or 0.00072808 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004861 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002913 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.21 or 0.00018098 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $292.95 or 0.00853729 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,009.64 or 0.08770897 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.02 or 0.00087496 BTC.

Pickle Finance Coin Profile

Pickle Finance is a coin. Its launch date was September 11th, 2020. Pickle Finance’s total supply is 1,428,558 coins and its circulating supply is 1,421,036 coins. Pickle Finance’s official Twitter account is @picklefinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pickle Finance’s official website is pickle.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “The Pickle protocol uses farming incentives, vaults, and governance to bring stablecoins closer to their pegs. By distributing PICKLEs to Uniswap LPs of different stablecoin pools, capital movement between stablecoins is encouraged. pVaults, short for Pickle Vaults, will utilize different active strategies including leveraged flash loans to short off-peg stablecoins, to generate returns for pVault owners and the protocol. PICKLE is also used for governance to control the monetary policy of the system. “

Buying and Selling Pickle Finance

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pickle Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pickle Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pickle Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

