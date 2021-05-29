PirateCash (PIRATE) Hits Market Capitalization of $1.17 Million

PirateCash (CURRENCY:PIRATE) traded down 4.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 29th. PirateCash has a total market capitalization of $1.17 million and $1,003.00 worth of PirateCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PirateCash has traded down 14% against the US dollar. One PirateCash coin can currently be bought for $0.0453 or 0.00000130 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PirateCash alerts:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0458 or 0.00000132 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000454 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000093 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 14.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Actinium (ACM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000083 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000022 BTC.

About PirateCash

PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 17th, 2018. PirateCash’s total supply is 32,395,820 coins and its circulating supply is 25,759,163 coins. The Reddit community for PirateCash is https://reddit.com/r/PirateCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PirateCash is piratecash.net. PirateCash’s official Twitter account is @PirateCash_NET and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “PirateCash was launched in 2018, making it one of the green (eco) cryptocurrency networks in existence. PirateCash is a proof-of-stake (Pos) coin, which means it doesn’t require massive computing power to secure the network. PirateCash features a second layer network of masternodes that process private and near-instant transactions. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling PirateCash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PirateCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PirateCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PirateCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PirateCash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PirateCash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.