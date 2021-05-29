PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $27.63

Shares of PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.63 and traded as high as $27.69. PLDT shares last traded at $27.57, with a volume of 41,277 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded PLDT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th.

Get PLDT alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market cap of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.31 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $26.37 and its 200 day moving average is $27.63.

PLDT (NYSE:PHI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $992.03 million during the quarter. PLDT had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 24.18%. As a group, analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th were given a $0.5882 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 16th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.52. This represents a dividend yield of 4.2%. PLDT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.86%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PLDT in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in PLDT by 35.9% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,240 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in PLDT during the 1st quarter valued at about $212,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of PLDT by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 467 shares in the last quarter.

PLDT Company Profile (NYSE:PHI)

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

Featured Article: How to Calculate Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for PLDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PLDT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.