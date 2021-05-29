Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $14.67

Shares of Points International Ltd. (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $14.67 and traded as high as $17.70. Points International shares last traded at $17.60, with a volume of 18,792 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have commented on PCOM shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Points International from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. TheStreet cut Points International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Points International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised Points International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Points International alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $262.43 million, a PE ratio of -30.87 and a beta of 1.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.67.

Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM) (TSE:PTS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The information services provider reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Points International had a negative return on equity of 14.08% and a negative net margin of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $65.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.57 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Points International Ltd. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Points International by 3.3% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the last quarter. Diametric Capital LP bought a new position in Points International during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $374,000. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Points International by 838.1% during the first quarter. Burgundy Asset Management Ltd. now owns 425,111 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,423,000 after purchasing an additional 379,794 shares during the period. Finally, QV Investors Inc. raised its position in Points International by 29.9% during the first quarter. QV Investors Inc. now owns 884,328 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $13,369,000 after purchasing an additional 203,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

About Points International (NASDAQ:PCOM)

Points International Ltd. provides e-commerce and technology solutions to loyalty industry in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Loyalty Currency Retailing, Platform Partners, and Points Travel. The Loyalty Currency Retailing segment provides products and services designed to help loyalty program members unlock the value of their loyalty currency and accelerate the time to a reward, including buy, gift, transfer, reinstate, accelerator and status miles services.

Featured Story: What is the significance of a dead cat bounce?

Receive News & Ratings for Points International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Points International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.