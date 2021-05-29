Polis (POLIS) Trading 1.9% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Polis (CURRENCY:POLIS) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Polis has traded down 1.9% against the US dollar. Polis has a total market capitalization of $1.52 million and $1.00 worth of Polis was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Polis coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000456 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 17.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000853 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.22 or 0.00009486 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $891.39 or 0.02626523 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.74 or 0.00016922 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0820 or 0.00000242 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded down 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Polis Profile

POLIS is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Polis’ total supply is 9,831,891 coins. Polis’ official Twitter account is @PolisBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Polis is /r/Polispay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Polis is forum.polispay.org . The official website for Polis is polispay.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Polis is a community driven cryptocurrency for fast transactions and payments. Polis is used on Polispay app the multi coin wallet as main currency with its own ecosystem like gift cards and debit cards.Polis gives you the opportunity to buy these gift cards and vouchers without any additonal fees. The complete project is governed as a DAO. Polis uses advanced decentralized blockchain technology to solve major problems for the global community. wPolis or wrapped Polis is 1:1 backed by Polis coin. This token was generated to make Polis available for the Ethereum network and it is traded on Uniswap. “

Buying and Selling Polis

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Polis directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Polis should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Polis using one of the exchanges listed above.

