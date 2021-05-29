Polkadex Price Reaches $14.55 on Exchanges (PDEX)

Polkadex (CURRENCY:PDEX) traded 10.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. In the last week, Polkadex has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar. One Polkadex coin can now be bought for $14.55 or 0.00041595 BTC on major exchanges. Polkadex has a total market capitalization of $28.58 million and approximately $1.56 million worth of Polkadex was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002858 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.73 or 0.00056383 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $109.54 or 0.00313052 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $67.21 or 0.00192068 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00003852 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $287.72 or 0.00822245 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polkadex Coin Profile

Polkadex’s total supply is 1,963,860 coins. Polkadex’s official Twitter account is @polkadex

Polkadex Coin Trading

