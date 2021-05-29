Power Ledger Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $4.69 Million (POWR)

Power Ledger (CURRENCY:POWR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 29th. Power Ledger has a total market cap of $113.00 million and approximately $4.69 million worth of Power Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Power Ledger has traded 10.4% lower against the dollar. One Power Ledger coin can now be purchased for $0.26 or 0.00000740 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Power Ledger Profile

Power Ledger is a coin. It was first traded on June 3rd, 2017. Power Ledger’s total supply is 999,506,123 coins and its circulating supply is 441,147,654 coins. The official website for Power Ledger is powerledger.io . Power Ledger’s official Twitter account is @PowerLedger_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Power Ledger is /r/powerledger . The official message board for Power Ledger is medium.com/power-ledger

According to CryptoCompare, “Power Ledger is a decentralized energy exchange platform. It incorporates energy applications, such as a P2P energy trading application that allows businesses to host trading on the platform. This technology enables the sale of surplus renewable energy generated at residential and commercial developments (including multi-unit/multi-tenanted) connected to existing electricity distribution networks, or within micro-grids. POWR is an Ethereum-based token that fuels the Power Ledger Ecosystem. POWR tokens serve as access permission tokens, allowing the Application Hosts and their consumers to gain access to the P2P trading features and other Power Ledger applications. To synchronize the ecosystem globally and create cross-market electricity compatibility, a second token, Sparkz, is used in Power Ledger's ecosystem transactions. Applications Hosts may convert their POWR tokens to Sparks when the ecosystem has been accessed. “

Power Ledger Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Power Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Power Ledger should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Power Ledger using one of the exchanges listed above.

