Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF (NYSEARCA:USMC) were up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $38.80 and last traded at $38.68. Approximately 10,522 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 67,402 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.63.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.43.

Read More: What are no-load funds?



Receive News & Ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Principal U.S. Mega-Cap Multi-Factor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.