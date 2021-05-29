ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) Stock Price Up 1%

Shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NYSEARCA:TQQQ) rose 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $104.10 and last traded at $102.59. Approximately 19,576,636 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average daily volume of 36,904,512 shares. The stock had previously closed at $101.60.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.34.

Further Reading: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares UltraPro QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.