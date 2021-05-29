Prudential (LON:PRU) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1,414.47

Prudential plc (LON:PRU) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 1,414.47 ($18.48) and traded as high as GBX 1,550 ($20.25). Prudential shares last traded at GBX 1,501 ($19.61), with a volume of 3,240,239 shares traded.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 1,750 ($22.86) price target on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 1,466 ($19.15) price objective on shares of Prudential and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,770 ($23.13) price objective on shares of Prudential in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 1,800 ($23.52) price target on Prudential and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,608.80 ($21.02).

Get Prudential alerts:

The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,528.06 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 1,414.47. The firm has a market cap of £39.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 26.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is a positive change from Prudential’s previous dividend of $0.05. This represents a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 25th. Prudential’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.54%.

In related news, insider Mike Wells sold 132,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,500 ($19.60), for a total value of £1,983,510 ($2,591,468.51).

About Prudential (LON:PRU)

Prudential plc, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health insurance, and retirement and asset management solutions to individuals in Asia, the United States, and Africa. It offers health and protection, as well as savings products, such as participating, linked, and other traditional products; mutual funds; life insurance; property and casualty insurance; and group insurance.

Read More: How is an ETF different from a mutual fund?



Receive News & Ratings for Prudential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prudential and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.