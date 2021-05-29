PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk (OTCMKTS:UNLRY) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th.

Shares of UNLRY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $7.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,478. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.24. PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk has a 52 week low of $7.65 and a 52 week high of $11.69.

PT Unilever Indonesia Tbk engages in the manufacture, marketing, and distribution of consumer goods in Indonesia. It offers soaps, detergents, dairy based foods, ice creams, cosmetic products, tea based beverages, and fruit juices, as well as leases office space. It offers its products under the Pepsodent, Lux, Lifebuoy, Dove, Sunsilk, Clear, Rexona, Vaseline, Rinso, Molto, Sunlight, Wall's, Royco, Bango, and other brands.

