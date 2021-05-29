Public Mint (MINT) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last 7 Days

Public Mint (CURRENCY:MINT) traded down 6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. Over the last seven days, Public Mint has traded down 12.5% against the dollar. One Public Mint coin can currently be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Public Mint has a market capitalization of $4.71 million and $232,335.00 worth of Public Mint was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.25 or 0.00066811 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00001657 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded down 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003079 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002659 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000393 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000089 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000004 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Public Mint Coin Profile

Public Mint (CRYPTO:MINT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Public Mint’s official Twitter account is @PublicMint

According to CryptoCompare, “Mintcoin is a community owned and operated pure PoS coin. Send your coins to your wallet and earn high yielding interest for saving your coins while securing the Mintcoin network. There is no coin cap, in order to replace lost coins and provide sustainable global scalability. The coin now runs 100% POS (proof-of-stake) to secure the network. After the year 2016, Stakers aka Minters will receive a fixed 5% APR (annual percentage rate) indefinitely, as a reward for securing the network. “

