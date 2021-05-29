PutinCoin (PUT) One Day Volume Tops $16.00

PutinCoin (CURRENCY:PUT) traded down 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on May 29th. One PutinCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. PutinCoin has a total market cap of $124,253.98 and $16.00 worth of PutinCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PutinCoin has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $34,828.42 or 1.00102503 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00034583 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00010868 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 12% against the dollar and now trades at $28.60 or 0.00082198 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001006 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000713 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000122 BTC.

PutinCoin Profile

PutinCoin (CRYPTO:PUT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 22nd, 2017. PutinCoin’s total supply is 1,188,750,832 coins. The official website for PutinCoin is putincoin.org . The Reddit community for PutinCoin is /r/PutinCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for PutinCoin is putincoin.org/forum . PutinCoin’s official Twitter account is @PutinCoinPUT and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PutinCoin was created as a virtual tribute to Vladimir Vladimirovich Putin. PUT is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency that allows users to mine with computational power or to stake through available balance. “

PutinCoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PutinCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PutinCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PutinCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

