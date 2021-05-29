QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO) Shares Cross Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.32

QC Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QCCO)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.32 and traded as high as $0.37. QC shares last traded at $0.37, with a volume of 12,000 shares traded.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.32.

About QC (OTCMKTS:QCCO)

QC Holdings, Inc provide various financial services for consumers and small businesses in the United States and Canada. The company offers installment, deferred deposit, and title-collateralized loans; and check cashing, bill pay, wire transfer and money orders, debit card, and prepaid card services.

