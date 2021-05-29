QuickX Protocol Price Reaches $0.0349 (QCX)

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded 3.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. During the last week, QuickX Protocol has traded up 24.5% against the U.S. dollar. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $17.42 million and $230,634.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0349 or 0.00000100 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get QuickX Protocol alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00073125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.73 or 0.00004984 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018217 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $299.25 or 0.00860087 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,031.77 or 0.08713786 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $30.51 or 0.00087690 BTC.

QuickX Protocol Profile

QuickX Protocol (CRYPTO:QCX) is a coin. It launched on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. The official website for QuickX Protocol is www.quickx.io . QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

QuickX Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickX Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade QuickX Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QuickX Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QuickX Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickX Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.