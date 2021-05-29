Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Bank of America assumed coverage on Qurate Retail in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Qurate Retail alerts:

QRTEA stock opened at $13.63 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.98. Qurate Retail has a 1 year low of $5.32 and a 1 year high of $14.62. The firm has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.84.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.17. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 32.63% and a net margin of 9.80%. The business had revenue of $3.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.06 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qurate Retail will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of Qurate Retail stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.25, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,662,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,283,809.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 11.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRTEA. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Qurate Retail in the 1st quarter worth approximately $182,000. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the 4th quarter valued at $1,117,000. Finally, Permit Capital LLC raised its stake in Qurate Retail by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Permit Capital LLC now owns 928,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 328,000 shares in the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qurate Retail Company Profile

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

Recommended Story: Are 12b-1 Fees Affecting Your Mutual Fund Performance?

Receive News & Ratings for Qurate Retail Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qurate Retail and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.