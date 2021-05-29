Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $16.15

Shares of Rand Capital Co. (NASDAQ:RAND) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $16.15 and traded as high as $18.55. Rand Capital shares last traded at $18.55, with a volume of 538 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 22.59 and a current ratio of 22.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.90 million, a P/E ratio of 5.67 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.15.

Rand Capital (NASDAQ:RAND) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The asset manager reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter. Rand Capital had a net margin of 239.52% and a return on equity of 3.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 1st.

Rand Capital Company Profile (NASDAQ:RAND)

Rand Capital Corporation is a business development company and regulated investment company specializing in private equity investments. The firm prefers to make investments through equity or debt instruments in lower middle market and in small to medium-sized privately held companies. It generally lends to more mature companies.

