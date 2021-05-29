RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.94. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,248 shares changing hands.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.04. RCM Technologies had a negative return on equity of 0.67% and a negative net margin of 1.28%. The company had revenue of $44.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.84 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RCM Technologies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.

About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)

RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.

