RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT) Stock Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2.96

RCM Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCMT)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $2.96 and traded as high as $3.94. RCM Technologies shares last traded at $3.80, with a volume of 36,248 shares changing hands.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded RCM Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. B. Riley raised their price target on RCM Technologies from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.55 and a 200 day moving average of $2.96. The company has a market capitalization of $42.14 million, a P/E ratio of -22.35 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RCMT. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RCM Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RCM Technologies by 64.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 10,253 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.39% of the company’s stock.
About RCM Technologies (NASDAQ:RCMT)
RCM Technologies, Inc provides business and technology solutions in the United States, Canada, Puerto Rico, and Serbia. It operates through three segments: Engineering, Specialty Health Care, and Information Technology. The Engineering segment offers a range of engineering services, including project management engineering and design, engineering analysis, engineer-procure-construct, configuration management, hardware/software validation and verification, quality assurance, technical writing and publications, manufacturing process planning and improvement, and 3D/BIM integrated design.
