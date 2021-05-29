Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc. (NASDAQ:RRGB) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.33.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Loop Capital upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James increased their target price on Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, March 8th.

RRGB opened at $35.86 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $562.36 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.66. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $41.34.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.16) by $0.86. The business had revenue of $326.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.65 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a negative return on equity of 105.26% and a negative net margin of 31.78%. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($6.66) EPS. Research analysts expect that Red Robin Gourmet Burgers will post -1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Gerard Johan Hart sold 2,811 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.17, for a total transaction of $110,106.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RRGB. Foundry Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 163.8% in the 4th quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 146,020 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,808,000 after buying an additional 90,660 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $180,000. THB Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 4th quarter worth $2,299,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,323,102 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $44,674,000 after buying an additional 63,507 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 79,096 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,520,000 after buying an additional 17,440 shares during the period. 92.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

