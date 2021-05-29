Reviewing BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO)

BioHiTech Global (NASDAQ:BHTG) and Zovio (NASDAQ:ZVO) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends, earnings and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

BioHiTech Global has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zovio has a beta of 1.32, suggesting that its stock price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Zovio’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets BioHiTech Global -140.21% N/A -16.57% Zovio -16.08% 10.09% 3.96%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares BioHiTech Global and Zovio’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio BioHiTech Global $5.88 million 6.61 -$11.54 million N/A N/A Zovio $397.12 million 0.20 -$48.95 million $0.27 8.70

BioHiTech Global has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Zovio.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

3.2% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 50.5% of Zovio shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.6% of BioHiTech Global shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 7.6% of Zovio shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for BioHiTech Global and Zovio, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score BioHiTech Global 0 0 1 0 3.00 Zovio 0 0 2 0 3.00

BioHiTech Global presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, suggesting a potential upside of 191.97%. Zovio has a consensus target price of $8.75, suggesting a potential upside of 272.34%. Given Zovio’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zovio is more favorable than BioHiTech Global.

Summary

Zovio beats BioHiTech Global on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

BioHiTech Global Company Profile

BioHiTech Global, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides technological, biological, and mechanical engineering solutions for the control, reduction, and/or reuse of organic and municipal waste worldwide. Its suite of technologies includes on-site biological processing equipment for food waste, patented processing facilities for the conversion of municipal solid waste into renewable fuel, and proprietary real-time data analytics tools to reduce food waste generation. The company also markets Revolution Series Digesters, an aerobic digestion technology solution for the disposal of food waste at the point of generation; and High Efficiency Biological Treatment Resource Recovery Technology to process waste at the municipal or enterprise level. In addition, it offers BioHiTech Cloud and Cirrus mobile applications for digester customers. Its principal customers include producers of food waste. The company serves healthcare, grocery, prison, retail food service, and hospitality industries, as well as food distributors, governments, conference centers, municipalities and academic institutions, stadiums. BioHiTech Global, Inc. is headquartered in Chestnut Ridge, New York.

Zovio Company Profile

Zovio Inc operates as an education technology services company in the United States. The company offers recruiting, admissions, marketing, student finance, financial aid processing, financial aid advising, program advising, student retention advising, and support services for academics, information technology, and institutional support; web development and cybersecurity training services; and tutoring services. The company provides Canvas, a software-as-a-service platform that enables it to develop and deliver online learning experiences; customer relations management application for lead management, workflow, analytics, reporting, and a complete view of students; Constellation, a suite of interactive educational materials; Waypoint Outcomes, a proprietary assessment software, which provides learning and assessment tools to institutions; and Signalz, which offers student success and student recruitment services. It also offers mobile applications; and support services in the areas of library, writing center, tutoring, help desk, and administration. The company was formerly known as Bridgepoint Education, Inc. and changed its name to Zovio Inc in April 2019. Zovio Inc was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Chandler, Arizona.

