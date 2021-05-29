Reviewing Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU)

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana (NASDAQ:HFBL) and BankUnited (NYSE:BKU) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, profitability, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

7.5% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 99.1% of BankUnited shares are held by institutional investors. 20.2% of Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of BankUnited shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana has a beta of 0.62, indicating that its share price is 38% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BankUnited has a beta of 1.44, indicating that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BankUnited’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana $24.24 million 2.40 $3.85 million N/A N/A BankUnited $1.20 billion 3.71 $197.85 million $2.06 23.20

BankUnited has higher revenue and earnings than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Dividends

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana pays an annual dividend of $0.33 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BankUnited pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. BankUnited pays out 44.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. BankUnited has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. BankUnited is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BankUnited, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 0 0 0 0 N/A BankUnited 0 6 7 0 2.54

BankUnited has a consensus price target of $39.64, indicating a potential downside of 17.06%. Given BankUnited’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe BankUnited is more favorable than Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana.

Profitability

This table compares Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana and BankUnited’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana 19.57% 9.95% 0.95% BankUnited 28.26% 11.23% 0.94%

Summary

BankUnited beats Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana Company Profile

Home Federal Bancorp, Inc. of Louisiana operates as the holding company for Home Federal Bank, a federally chartered savings bank that provides financial services to individuals, corporate entities, and other organizations in the Shreveport-Bossier City metropolitan area. It accepts various deposits, such as passbook savings, certificates of deposit, and demand deposit accounts. The company also provides one-to-four family residential real estate loans; commercial-real estate secured loans; multi-family residential loans; commercial business loans; land loans; construction loans; home equity and second mortgage loans; equity lines of credit; and consumer non-real estate loans, including loans secured by deposit accounts, automobile loans, overdrafts, and other unsecured loans. It operates through its main office and seven full-service branch offices located in Shreveport and Bossier City, Louisiana. The company was founded in 1924 and is based in Shreveport, Louisiana.

BankUnited Company Profile

BankUnited, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for BankUnited, a national banking association that provides a range of banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, such as checking, money market deposit, and savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and treasury and cash management services. Its loans portfolio includes commercial loans, including equipment loans, secured and unsecured lines of credit, formula-based loans, owner-occupied commercial real estate term loans and lines of credit, mortgage warehouse lines, letters of credit, small business administration and U.S. department of agriculture product offerings, export-import bank financing products, trade finance, and business acquisition finance credit facilities; commercial real estate loans; residential mortgages; and other consumer loans. The company also offers online, mobile, and telephone banking services. As of December 31, 2020, it operated through a network of 70 branches located in 14 Florida counties; and 4 banking centers in the New York metropolitan area. The company was formerly known as BU Financial Corporation. BankUnited, Inc. was incorporated in 2009 and is headquartered in Miami Lakes, Florida.

