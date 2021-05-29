Revolution Populi (RVP) Achieves Market Capitalization of $28.37 Million

Revolution Populi (CURRENCY:RVP) traded down 15.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on May 29th. During the last week, Revolution Populi has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. Revolution Populi has a market cap of $28.37 million and $1.95 million worth of Revolution Populi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Revolution Populi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0236 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $25.39 or 0.00072905 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00004805 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002871 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00018207 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002873 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $298.53 or 0.00857172 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,058.58 or 0.08782017 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $30.50 or 0.00087560 BTC.

Revolution Populi Coin Profile

RVP is a coin. Its genesis date was March 11th, 2021. Revolution Populi’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,200,000,003 coins. Revolution Populi’s official Twitter account is @Rev_Populi

According to CryptoCompare, “RevPop is building a universal database for the internet. It is designing a lightweight multi-functional blockchain for universal adaptability, including the notion of native smart contracts. Keeping a keen eye on performance drag & transaction cost weight of the architecture. “

Buying and Selling Revolution Populi

