REVV (REVV) Price Hits $0.11 on Exchanges

REVV (CURRENCY:REVV) traded down 15.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. REVV has a total market capitalization of $29.44 million and approximately $1.44 million worth of REVV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One REVV coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000312 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, REVV has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.90 or 0.00073372 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004598 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002946 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.17 or 0.00018188 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002948 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $285.88 or 0.00842374 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,943.27 or 0.08672498 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $29.87 or 0.00088011 BTC.

REVV Coin Profile

REVV is a coin. Its genesis date was September 1st, 2020. REVV’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 278,270,642 coins. The official message board for REVV is medium.com/@f1deltatime . REVV’s official Twitter account is @REVV_Token and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for REVV is www.f1deltatime.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The REVV token is a fungible cryptographic token that exists on the Ethereum blockchain. A fungible token is an asset that is interchangeable with tokens of the same type so that one REVV token always has the same value and properties as any other single REVV token. REVV is the main utility token and in-game currency of the branded motorsports games produced by Animoca Brands, including F1 ® Delta Time, an upcoming title based on MotoGP™ intellectual property, and a third title to be announced soon. REVV is being leveraged as a cross-title utility and the driving force behind the Play-to-Earn model. “

Buying and Selling REVV

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as REVV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REVV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase REVV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

