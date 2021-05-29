RioDeFi Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.27 Million (RFUEL)

RioDeFi (CURRENCY:RFUEL) traded down 9.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 29th. One RioDeFi coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0578 or 0.00000169 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, RioDeFi has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. RioDeFi has a market capitalization of $16.16 million and $3.27 million worth of RioDeFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 15% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.86 or 0.00072828 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.56 or 0.00004582 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002929 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 11.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.19 or 0.00018125 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002931 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $287.43 or 0.00842041 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,969.56 or 0.08699584 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $29.85 or 0.00087459 BTC.

RioDeFi Coin Profile

RioDeFi is a coin. Its genesis date was September 25th, 2020. RioDeFi’s total supply is 318,019,580 coins and its circulating supply is 279,470,064 coins. RioDeFi’s official Twitter account is @riodefiofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “RioDeFi is a blockchain technology company. Its mission is to accelerate the mass adoption of digital assets by bridging traditional and decentralized finance. RioChain comes ready-made with a comprehensive suite of tools. Rio Wallet is accessible from either a smart phone or web browser, enabling users to store a wide variety of digital assets. Rio Block Explorer allows anyone to easily monitor the network, view transactions, and check wallet balances. “

Buying and Selling RioDeFi

