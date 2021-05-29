Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rubicon Organics Inc. (OTCMKTS:ROMJF) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the April 29th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 16,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

ROMJF has been the subject of several research reports. Desjardins decreased their target price on Rubicon Organics from C$4.75 to C$4.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Raymond James downgraded Rubicon Organics from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th.

Get Rubicon Organics alerts:

OTCMKTS:ROMJF traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.13. 4,778 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,583. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.65. Rubicon Organics has a one year low of $1.79 and a one year high of $3.39.

Rubicon Organics Inc produces and sells organic cannabis in Canada. The company processes organic cannabis at its federally licensed 125,000 square foot facility in Delta, British Columbia and sells under its wholly owned and other licensed brands. Rubicon Organics Inc was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Organics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Organics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.