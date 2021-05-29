SAFE DEAL (SFD) Trading Down 16.5% This Week

SAFE DEAL (CURRENCY:SFD) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on May 29th. One SAFE DEAL coin can now be bought for about $3.85 or 0.00011124 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, SAFE DEAL has traded 16.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. SAFE DEAL has a total market cap of $2.06 million and $187,896.00 worth of SAFE DEAL was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002892 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002446 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.32 or 0.00058736 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.72 or 0.00317153 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.05 or 0.00190918 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003999 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SafeMoon (SAFEMOON) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $267.24 or 0.00772496 BTC.

SAFE DEAL Profile

SAFE DEAL’s total supply is 563,390 coins and its circulating supply is 536,248 coins. SAFE DEAL’s official Twitter account is @SafeDealP2P . SAFE DEAL’s official website is safedeal.trade . The Reddit community for SAFE DEAL is https://reddit.com/r/SafeDealP2P and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for SAFE DEAL is medium.com/@SafeDealP2P

SAFE DEAL Coin Trading

