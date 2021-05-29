Safe Haven Trading 16% Lower This Week (SHA)

Safe Haven (CURRENCY:SHA) traded 5.9% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on May 29th. Safe Haven has a total market cap of $11.52 million and approximately $815,912.00 worth of Safe Haven was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Safe Haven has traded 16% lower against the US dollar. One Safe Haven coin can currently be bought for about $0.0038 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Safe Haven Coin Profile

Safe Haven (SHA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Safe Haven’s total supply is 8,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,005,855,396 coins. The Reddit community for Safe Haven is /r/safehavenio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Safe Haven’s official Twitter account is @safeHavenio and its Facebook page is accessible here . Safe Haven’s official message board is t.me/safehavenio_ann . Safe Haven’s official website is safehaven.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe Haven Foundation is a Decentralized B2B2C Platform which supports companies and blockchain projects, aiding their expansion within their verticals. They will open their platform and tech solutions to the community, developers, entrepreneurs, inheritance, trust professionals, and existing financial services companies. Those companies can utilize Safe Haven protocol to create their own financial services and inheritance products to be offered to customers of their respective sphere of influence. “

Buying and Selling Safe Haven

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe Haven directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe Haven should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Safe Haven using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

